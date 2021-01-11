FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Issued By KeyCorp

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avangrid in a report released on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Avangrid by 73.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 65.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

