FY2020 Earnings Forecast for InterDigital, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for InterDigital in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

IDCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $66.79 on Monday. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in InterDigital by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in InterDigital by 95.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 5.4% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in InterDigital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

