FY2020 Earnings Forecast for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of KAR opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

