FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.57). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of PRTK opened at $6.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $287.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million.

In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $49,557.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,733.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $33,457.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,257.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

