FY2020 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Decreased by Oppenheimer

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($2.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.98). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CL King upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $991.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

