FY2020 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Raised by Analyst

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

CFG opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

