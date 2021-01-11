FY2020 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

GMED stock opened at $67.29 on Monday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $68.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

