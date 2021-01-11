FY2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

KEY opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.