FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $114.84 on Monday. Nestlé has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average of $116.53. The company has a market capitalization of $330.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,286,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

