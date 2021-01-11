FY2020 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Raised by Analyst

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXPI. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

NXPI opened at $175.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -330.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $197,761,000 after buying an additional 127,797 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

