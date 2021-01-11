FY2020 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

PDCE stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,564 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,245 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 893,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 319,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,234,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 216,499 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

