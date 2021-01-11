FY2020 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Lowered by Analyst

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

RCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

RCM stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

