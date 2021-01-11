FY2020 EPS Estimates for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $22.94.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at $166,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

