FY2020 EPS Estimates for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Raised by Analyst

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.48). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

RDUS opened at $21.75 on Monday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 45.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

