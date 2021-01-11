FY2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

RF opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 48.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

