FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHAK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $91.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.71 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,296 shares of company stock worth $37,168,332. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

