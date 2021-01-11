FY2020 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

STN opened at $33.59 on Monday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 64.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 80,118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,522,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 146,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

