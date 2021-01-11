FY2020 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) Raised by National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$666.25 million.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$47.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.38. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. Stella-Jones Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.34 and a twelve month high of C$48.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

