FY2020 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Cut by National Bank Financial

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE TU opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in TELUS by 70.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 113,669 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TELUS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 41,532 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

