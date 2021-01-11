FY2020 EPS Estimates for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Lowered by Analyst

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Textainer Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,580,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,123 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 96.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 142,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

