FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised by Analyst

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BPRN. ValuEngine raised The Bank of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

