FY2020 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Cut by Capital One Financial

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($2.81) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.79). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million.

WLL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

NYSE:WLL opened at $26.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $28.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

