FY2020 EPS Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Cut by Analyst

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Yum China in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

YUMC stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 126,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

