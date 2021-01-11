FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Issued By Capital One Financial

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Shares of TS stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 250,412 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 69.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 104,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,718 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 17.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 93,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

