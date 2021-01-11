FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Shares of WING stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average of $138.50. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 209.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,171,000 after buying an additional 49,988 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,739,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 318,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 29.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

