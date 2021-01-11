FY2021 EPS Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.72) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.92). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AUTL stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

