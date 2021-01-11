FY2021 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Increased by Analyst

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.37.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.38.

NYSE:STZ opened at $230.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.