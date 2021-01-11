FY2021 EPS Estimates for Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Raised by Analyst

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Covestro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB lowered shares of Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $33.20 on Monday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.53.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

