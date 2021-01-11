FY2021 EPS Estimates for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Geely Automobile in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.38.

GELYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of GELYY opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.24. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

