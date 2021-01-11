FY2021 EPS Estimates for Inari Medical, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NARI. BidaskClub upgraded Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Shares of NARI opened at $84.09 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,705,899.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $1,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,775,543 shares of company stock worth $126,284,291.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,636,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $24,693,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after buying an additional 458,765 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

