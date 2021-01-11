FY2021 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Lifted by Analyst

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

