FY2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

NYSE:OMF opened at $48.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in OneMain by 33.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 122,555 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in OneMain by 74.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in OneMain by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

