FY2022 Earnings Estimate for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Issued By B. Riley

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for RLI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.75 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $106.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in RLI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RLI by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in RLI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in RLI by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

