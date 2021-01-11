FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Simply Good Foods Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after buying an additional 2,959,109 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after buying an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $8,779,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

