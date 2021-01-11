FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

