FY2022 EPS Estimates for Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Decreased by Analyst

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Subaru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion.

FUJHY stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Subaru has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

