FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. 140166 lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.13 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732,371 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $3,576,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.