Fyooz Price Down 21.6% This Week (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $312,516.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00113225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00064742 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,754.52 or 0.86830262 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,551,288 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

Fyooz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.