G.Research Weighs in on RPM International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities researchers at G.Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. G.Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $88.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 416.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.