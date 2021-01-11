Gala (GALA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,182.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $31,182.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gala has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00114181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00070907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00274978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00065579 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,961.04 or 0.89025603 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.