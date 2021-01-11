Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) Shares Up 14.8%

Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) shares shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 302,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 481,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) from C$0.66 to C$0.64 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$79.04 million and a PE ratio of -33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiary, Galane Gold Mines Ltd., engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa.

