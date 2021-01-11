Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.61. 208,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 124,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.