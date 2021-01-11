GAMB Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,318.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $643,501.87 and $4,318.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

