GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

GAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get GAN alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GAN by 1,774.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAN during the third quarter worth approximately $6,511,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in GAN by 41.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $21.71 on Monday. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.