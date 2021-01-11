GAPS (GAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $367.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001334 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $367.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,536.29 or 0.98851561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016397 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013616 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00046085 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

