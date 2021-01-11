Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Garmin by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

GRMN stock opened at $121.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

