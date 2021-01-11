GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$365.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$352.78 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE GDI opened at C$45.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.51. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.19 and a 52 week high of C$47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.79.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

