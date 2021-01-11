GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). GDS also posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. Old Well Partners LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $103.98.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

