Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $4.40. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,872,800 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GELYF. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Geely Automobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.