Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

GELYF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,520. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

